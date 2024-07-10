Characters In Gladiator 2 That Are More Important Than You Think

"Gladiator 2" has been a quarter of a century in the making. Ever since "Gladiator" was released to universal acclaim back in 2000, everyone and their mother has been waiting for director Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel. Now, fans of the classic historical epic have only to wait until the November 22, 2024 release date to finally see what happens after Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) perished and Maximus (Russell Crowe) headed off to join his family in the fields of Elysium.

A detail-filled trailer for "Gladiator 2" already dropped on July 9, and momentum is building for the big holiday release. One thing that the promotional material has already revealed is that we're not picking up right after the previous story left off. Not even a little bit. "Gladiator 2" begins decades after "Gladiator" ends, which means there are a lot of new faces involved.

If you're confused by the parade of endless women in decadent dresses and rich men in togas with a name that ends in "-ius," you're not alone. Ridley Scott's penchant for adopting historically rooted characters and kind of just rewriting them into his own historical fiction also complicates things. Who is based on someone from history? Who's new? Who is inspired by a historical character but has been significantly altered to fit the film's narrative? Here is a quick primer on some of the most important people in the upcoming film — along with why they are (or at least could be) critical to the story.