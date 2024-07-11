Did Gladiator 2's Water Battles Actually Happen In Real Life?

There's a lot to take in from the epic first trailer for "Gladiator 2," and while it looks like an action-packed follow-up, the trailer also has its fair share of detractors for seemingly historical inaccuracies. The one thing everyone hates about the "Gladiator 2" trailer is its song choice, opting for a Jay-Z needle drop that's an anachronistic nightmare. Some people may even raise their eyebrows at a moment where the Colosseum is filled up with water and boats for gladiators to engage in a naval fight. While it seems like a flight of fancy, historians suggest such a thing actually happened in real life.

The Telegraph spoke with Dr. Daisy Dunn, an author and classicist, about the validity of flooding the Colosseum, and, surprisingly, such a thing probably did happen. "There's a specific reference by the historian Cassius Dio to Emperor Titus suddenly filling the Colosseum with water to host a surprise naval battle there," she states. While the logistics of specifically filling the Colosseum with water continue to baffle many who study the era, recreating naval fights in some manner happened throughout Roman history, even before the Colosseum was built.

Such events are referred to as "naumachia," when Ancient Rome celebrated naval battles by recreating them on nearby lakes or flooding areas where water could be easily transported. This not only entailed bringing in vast amounts of water, but also sea creatures like dolphins and sharks so that it could be as accurate as possible. How could you not be entertained?