The Watchers Review: Only Nepotism Could Have Gotten This Film Made

It's easy enough to see what Ishana Night Shyamalan was going for here. The mirror imagery is persistent throughout the film, with the literal mirror that dominates the scenes inside the Coop, the presence of shapeshifting doppelgangers, and the fact that Mina is an identical twin. The idea of identity, and being forced to examine one's inner self, is present throughout the film. But "The Watchers" suffers simultaneously from having too many ideas and at the same time none at all. Sometimes it's an examination of grief and guilt, then it shifts gears to be an on-the-nose depiction of figures in Celtic folklore, steamrolling over any subtleties or metaphors it may have introduced.

What's frustrating is that there are plenty of ways "The Watchers" could have worked, but it never fully commits to any one of them. You want to make a movie about fae holding a group of humans hostage? Great, we will gladly watch it. But you have to actually make it about that, and not muddy the waters with goofy subplots introducing new characters who set everything in motion three-quarters of the way through the film. In terms of explaining its narrative, "The Watchers" is all or nothing: It either gives us no information about what's actually happening on screen, or offers up painfully clumsy monologues of exposition. Among this, the complete lack of character development that hobbles all of the actors involved, and the pacing issues that abound, it's clear that the script of "The Watchers" is the guilty party responsible for much of the film's failure. (Although Shamalayan may not deserve all the blame, since this story was based on a horror novel by A.M. Shine.)

Shyamalan shows some promise behind the camera — at the beginning of the film, she does a good enough job of building up atmosphere with her shots of the forest that overwhelm the frame. But her work as a writer leaves quite a bit to be desired, and it's honestly a bit shocking that a script this ham-fisted and full of flaws would be released in this state. There are moments, especially during the third act, where the plot turns with melodramatic reveals that will likely only elicit titters from the audience. Shyamalan may have inherited her father's love of the twist ending, but the one she creates in "The Watchers" is as unearned and unsatisfying as they come.

"The Watchers" premieres in theaters on June 7.