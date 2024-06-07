The Best & Worst Bad Boys Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Back in 1995, director Michael Bay created comedic gold with his sleek action flick "Bad Boys." Featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two hotshot cops, the film proved to be a commercial success, grossing over $141 million. With chaotic action sequences, witty banter between its two leads, and a cool Miami setting, "Bad Boys" was ripe for franchise potential. Despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews, Sony Pictures commissioned a sequel in 2003 with Bay, Smith, and Lawrence back in tow. The sophomore outing emerged as a major success, making the studio north of $270 million worldwide.

With Bay soon finding a calling with the "Transformers" franchise, our favorite cops remained dormant until 2020, when the franchise was revitalized with "Bad Boys for Life." Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the threequel proved that time only made the franchise better. With a gross of $424 million, "Bad Boys for Life" was a commercial success, confirming that Smith and Lawrence were still box-office draws years after their respective primes. Now, all eyes are on the fourth outing: "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" — a film that has critics and audiences united in loving it.

As fans rewatch the "Bad Boys" franchise, they'll realize that the series is filled with highs and lows, with entries of varying quality. In fact, the films have wildly different Rotten Tomatoes scores, with half the roster being rotten.