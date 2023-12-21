Fast And Furious Star Vin Diesel Sued Over Disturbing Sexual Battery Allegations

Content warning: sexual assault

News broke on Thursday, December 21 that "The Fast and the Furious" franchise star Vin Diesel is being sued over alleged sexual impropriety. Rolling Stone revealed this shocking information based on the filed lawsuit.

The woman leveling the charges against Diesel, Asta Jonasson, alleges that the action star "groped her, forcibly kissed her, and masturbated in front of her" in 2010 while she was working on "Fast Five" as his assistant. Unfortunately, it gets worse; Jonasson's lawsuit claims that Diesel committed this sexual battery shortly after hiring her for "Fast Five" and that she was let go the following day because she didn't succumb to Diesel's advances. Samantha Vincent — Diesel's sister who works alongside the actor at his company, One Race Productions — is also named in the lawsuit, with Jonasson claiming that she facilitated Diesel's behavior.

"For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world's highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault," the lawsuit reads.

This is a developing story.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

