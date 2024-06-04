Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Review - Aging Gunslingers Still Hit The Spot
In the wake of the Oscars slap controversy and the relative failure of his prestige picture "Emancipation," Will Smith really needed a win. Luckily for him, revisiting his movie star roots and teaming back up with longtime collaborator Martin Lawrence has reaped dividends. Whether or not it proves a financial success, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is shocking in how effectively it pleases a crowd. It continues the work of "Bad Boys For Life," breathing new energy into a thirty year old franchise that, on paper, should have ran out of steam by now.
The underlying majesty of the Jerry Bruckheimer formula for blockbuster filmmaking remains intact here, with maximalist visuals and melodramatic shorthand storytelling between constant bursts of action. But passing the baton from Michael Bay to Adil & Bilall, the hot directing duo who've held the reins since "For Life," has opened the series to being both a throwback to its own origins, as well as a study in how to adapt to the changing times.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" may be short on actual ambition, but it's long on ticking all the necessary boxes for moviegoers.
The boys have still got it
The "Fast & Furious" films have created a blueprint for outmoded film series to expand their horizons by accepting their new place in the landscape. The same way some racing enthusiasts went from stealing DVD players to putting a car in outer space, "Bad Boys" has gone from being two buddy cops breaking all the rules, to elder statesmen wrestling with middle age and the evolving face of law enforcement. In "Bad Boys For Life," we saw the cast expand to the hotshot, tech-enthusiast special team AMMO (featuring younger stars like Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens), throwing more players into the mix to help reduce the amount of stunt work the aging Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) must engage in.
Last time out, it was Mike who had a near death experience and a mid-life crisis, refusing to grow up — and Marcus, now a grandfather, begging him to accept the present. In "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," it's Marcus who nearly bites the big one as a result of his refusal to take his health more seriously. But he returns from the beyond with newfound insight into his soul-tie to his partner and a false sense of immortality after their slain Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) tells him it's not his time yet. Some sketchy villains (led by Eric Dane) are posthumously framing Howard, and only Mike and Marcus can clear his name. In the ensuing adventure, they end up having to work with Mike's illegitimate son Armando (Jacob Scipio) while on the run from Captain Howard's U.S. Marshall daughter Judy (Rhea Seehorn). The ensemble, amidst all the MacGuffins and twists, gets ample time to shine. There's even a spotlight for Marcus' put upon son-in-law Reggie (Dennis Greene) that made this reviewer's screening audience erupt as if the portals from "Avengers: Endgame" were opening up.
The film's plot works well enough and the characterization is pretty threadbare, but the cast are all having a blast and filling in the blanks with pure charm. Lawrence, in particular, cuts loose more than he has in years, mining Marcus' newfound spirituality for plenty of laughs. But the key is, when there's enough of a breather in all the bullets and explosions for some serious emotions to be addressed, he seamlessly brings the film's heart to the fore. It's the sort of impressive work that is only possible with the combination of experience and being unafraid to laugh at yourself for the age it took to acquire it.
Will they ride one more time?
"Bad Boys For Life" felt like a lucky break, but "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" leaves things feeling like the series is just getting started. Where before, you could imagine either the third or fourth outing ending with one or both of its heroes going out in a blaze of glory to clear the runway for a reboot, or for some of the new characters to rise up and take their place, this film makes it clear that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence can steer the ship for a while longer, as the supporting players split the labor necessary to keep things moving along.
Credit must be given for this vitality to directors Adil & Bilall. It feels like they've created an environment and a ferocious kind of energy that proves to be a renewable resource. The borderline nihilism inherent to even the most lighthearted moments from the Michael Bay outings is all but gone. In its stead, there's a sincerity and a sweetness that continues to feel truly refreshing. And for those who miss the "Bayhem," the debacle behind the cancelled "Batgirl" movie hasn't dulled the duo's visual flair whatsoever. It feels like they came at "Ride or Die" with a chip on their shoulder from the whole ordeal and spin inventive and dynamic camera work throughout every action set piece to prove they've really got the goods.
Every camera movement or wild transition is more than just smoke and mirrors to make the viewer forget how old its two leads have gotten, but rather part and parcel of what makes the movie feel so young in spite of its age. "Ride or Die" is a blast and proof that audiences will keep following Mike and Marcus until they finally get their pensions and retire. Hell, even then, they could keep at it as private investigators.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" hits U.S. theaters on June 7.