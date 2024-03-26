Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Trailer Turns Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Into Wanted Men

Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back to cause more explosive issues for the MPD in the new trailer for the fourth "Bad Boys" movie. The trailer also revealed that the newest installment in the franchise is officially titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." This latest chapter comes from Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who return to the franchise after their well-received threequel, "Bad Boys for Life." It marks the second project to be officially released from the directing duo after their DCEU entry, "Batgirl," was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery. Thankfully, this new trailer should assure fans that they and the film's leading double-act have been let loose once again for an action-packed entry loaded with classic wise-cracks thrown in for good measure.

Following the last film's events, "Ride or Die" sees the titular pair still leading the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO), the fresh-blooded squad with a host of new tricks to show our now seasoned heroes. Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig are reprising their roles of Kelly and Dorn, members of the AMMO team that Mike and Marcus are trying to keep in order. Things might get a little tricky, though, thanks to the arrival of the latest foe they're set to face off against in the form of Eric Dane, who'll be causing all kinds of trouble.