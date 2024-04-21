Commercial Actor Replacements That Caught Everyone's Attention

William Shatner may be best known for playing Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," but his role as Priceline's Negotiator is a close second for many people, especially those who love a reasonable price on last-minute travel deals. Shatner began driving a hard bargain for Priceline users back in 1998. He's been replaced a few times since then: He famously got "fired" in 2004, with his "Star Trek" co-star Leonard Nimoy taking his place. Even though that reunion got fans buzzing, it was nothing compared to the press when Priceline "killed" The Negotiator in a fiery bus crash in 2012.

Theresa Caputo, the so-called Long Island Medium, "channeled" him in a follow-up spot, which didn't go down well with some viewers: Skeptic D.J. Grothe challenged Priceline's CEO to have Caputo prove that she isn't a fake, offering to pay a million dollars to a charity of the company's choosing. The Negotiator turned up in another ad months later, acting like a spy who disappeared to start a new life as a surfer (but still wearing his famous suit).

Shatner's next big — and lasting — replacement came in 2013 when the company gave The Negotiator a secret daughter, played by "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco. "The Negotiator harbors many secrets, and this is just one of them," Shatner said in a press release. "It's another layer to the enigma of The Negotiator that shows us there are many different ways to find great hotel deals."