Reddit Makes A 'Jardiance Lady Challenge' - The Response Is Not What You'd Think

It's not easy being the Jardiance lady.

While the diabetes drug commercial — which has racked up constant airplay over the past year — provided the world with a hummable, easily-remembered jingle, it's also earned a whole lot of scorn for Deanna Colón, the "America's Got Talent" and "Master Chef" alum who plays its enthusiastic lead singer and dancer. Just take a look at her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, and you'll see how many negative comments about her weight, demeanor, and health she's had to cope with and combat since 2022.

To ameliorate that negativity, Reddit fans who populate r/commercialshate – a place that has admittedly been less-than-positive toward Colón and the commercial — have banded together in a challenge to say one nice thing about her work. "There has to be some redeeming quality in there," said u/clangan524, the thread's original poster, who additionally provided a compliment on Colón's dancing.

Other posters rose to the occasion. "Honestly she has a really nice smile," wrote u/Chaotic-Stardive. "I like the yellow dress she wears," u/cocomimi3 commented. "I think she's very pretty. She's not my issue with the commercial...it's the damn song," admitted u/InevitablePersimmon6. Lots of users pointed to Colón's talent. But some users chose to poke further fun at the commercial, pointing out the perky politeness of Colón's treatment of her assistants and quoting the song in the ad.

Elsewhere, other r/commercialshate Redditors have pointed out how mean the commentary around the Jardiance commercial has gotten.