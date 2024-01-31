The New Jardiance Commercial Lady Has The Internet Divided (Again)

Just as navigating our nation's hellish healthcare system is a uniquely American experience, so too is the subsequent onslaught of medication advertisements, which have made brands like Dupixent and Skyrizi as big a part of the television landscape as Bud Light and Toyota. They've also become a popular subject of online scrutiny.

For the crime of singing an earwormy jingle about a diabetes drug, the Jardiance lady — otherwise known as Deanna Colón — caused a heated debate online, where she was scorned and defended by the masses. The impassioned, at times cruel, response to Colón's performance​​ could be why the company selected a new actress, Rachel Strutt, for the latest Jardiance commercial that dropped in January. That hasn't stopped the Jardiance peanut gallery — increasingly one of the most opinionated subcultures on the internet — from chiming in to share their thoughts on the new commercial star.

Over on Reddit, reviews are polarized, to say the least. "My hate has slightly decreased," wrote u/Georgia_Jay, who was thrilled to see some fresh blood. "I'm going to pretend that the ad producers are in this sub and got the hint finally!" A user on YouTube concurred, writing in the commercial's comments, "Like this one better! Thank God."

Plenty of Colón fans were waiting in the wings to defend the actress. One Youtuber wrote, "Bring back Deana! She is the true Jardiance queen!" Supporters and detractors ping-ponged back and forth under the comments, duking it out over their preferred Jardiance songstress.