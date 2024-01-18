Whatever Happened To The Original Jake From The State Farm Commercials?

In 2011, there was one word on everyone's lips: khakis. And it was all thanks to State Farm. In a viral commercial for the insurance giant, a man whispers on the phone at 3:00 in the morning. The man's wife, assuming her husband is cheating, grabs the phone out of his hand and demands to know what the person on the other end of the line is wearing. Cut to Jake from State Farm sitting in a fluorescent-lit cubicle. "Uhh, khakis?"

The promo skyrocketed Jake Stone — the guy who played the titular Jake — to overnight fame. Stone was a real-life State Farm agent in Bloomington, Illinois who worked part-time as a bartender. When State Farm launched an internal casting call for an advertisement, the then-26-year-old applied and ended up traveling to California to shoot the ad. Fame didn't change Stone's life too much, but it did make him a subject of some strange online scrutiny. When a rumor surfaced that Stone had been murdered by his wife, the insurance agent took to X — then still called Twitter — to assure people it was a hoax. "Contrary to recent reports, I am alive," he wrote. "Thank you all for your concern."

As of 2023, Stone has left the insurance game behind and works as a bartender at Pub II in Normal, Illinois. He assures fans that his uniform hasn't changed much and that his TV-famous pants are hung up at the pub. "I'd never stop wearing khakis," Stone told The Pantagraph in 2023. "We'll stop the rumors right there!"