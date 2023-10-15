Is Tanner Novlan In The Liberty Mutual Commercial As Doug's Replacement?

After a brief absence, it looks like Tanner Novlan is officially back as a co-spokesman for insurance company Liberty Mutual — and he's sharing the spotlight with Limu Emu and his partner, Doug.

Novlan's time with the company is perhaps best marked by his "Liberty Biberty" commercial. In the original ad, which debuted in 2019, Novlan plays an actor who admits he's struggling with his career, which is why Liberty Mutual is such a great option for him financially. Unfortunately, he can't say the company's name correctly, forcing him to pronounce it "Liberty Biberty." He burns through take after take, frustrating the director, until he finally manages to nail it. Perhaps that triumphant moment is what made the ad such a hit; "Liberty Biberty" entered the cultural lexicon, helping make Novlan a familiar face to TV viewers.

And now Novlan's actor character has returned to mess up more takes in a string of fresh ads. In them, Novlan interacts with his replacements as Liberty Mutual spokespeople, Limu Emu and Doug (David Reed Hoffman), two agents who often head into the field to investigate odd insurance claims. Limu Emu is ... well, a sunglasses-bearing emu, and Doug is his mustachioed partner. In the string of commercials, Doug coaches Novlan's character on the nuances of playing him when Doug learns that he's been replaced as a spokesperson. Unfortunately, the actor hasn't learned his paces since his first commercial and Novlan's neophyte bungles everything from Limu Emu's name to the company's name — again.