We Rewatched Oppenheimer And It's Completely Different Now

From its opening scenes, it was clear that "Oppenheimer" would be one of the most star-studded cinematic affairs of the year. As they saw the incredibly familiar A-list cast, some viewers may have assumed this was merely a ploy to boost ticket sales and awards credibility. While that's certainly a valid interpretation, it's also true that Christopher Nolan cast so much top-tier talent in "Oppenheimer" specifically because he wanted to challenge star Cillian Murphy.

"What we were looking for was a remarkably centered performance at the heart of the film, but also an ensemble piece," the director said during a behind-the-scenes interview on the set of "Oppenheimer." "I knew that what I needed to do for Cillian was to surround him with the greatest actors in the world who could challenge him and push him." Murphy was both grateful and daunted to finally be called upon by Nolan to lead one of his multi-hour epics, feelings that were exacerbated when he learned of the Hollywood heavy-hitters he'd be acting alongside. Two such actors, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, praised Murphy's work as "beautiful" and "mercurial," respectively.

Producer Emma Thomas said the all-star cast also had the added benefit of granting the historical figures their due weight in the cultural context of the film. Because the scientists who worked at Los Alamos were also "rock stars," in her words, the audience can instantly grasp their in-universe celebrity and credibility.