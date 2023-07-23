Oppenheimer: Is One Dark Joke Actually True?

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

As a movie about the advent of nuclear warfare and a man grappling with his role in the loss of hundreds upon thousands of lives, it's safe to say "Oppenheimer" isn't exactly a barrel of laughs. To be fair, most Christopher Nolan movies aren't. Still, some moments have a bit of gallows humor to them, including one moment that could have audiences wondering how much truth is to it.

At one point in the film, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) sits in a governmental meeting where there's a discussion of which cities in Japan the United States should drop the atomic bombs. Secretary of War Henry Stimson (James Remar) looks over a list of potential targets, but he quickly crosses off Kyoto, initially stating how it's of great cultural importance to Japan, home to thousands of shrines and temples. However, Stimson then makes an off-hand remark that Kyoto is also where he honeymooned.

The flippancy of the statement may elicit laughs from the audience. Dropping the bombs on Japan was largely seen as unnecessary, as the country was likely ready to surrender at that time. But the military decision on where to drop them, deciding the fate of thousands of lives, was altered because one man visited a city with his wife. So what's the truth behind such a remark?