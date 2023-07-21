Small Details You Missed In Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is so incredibly dense that even its gargantuan three-hour runtime feels like a whirlwind. There are dozens of important characters and decades' worth of storytelling, all presented in a rapid-fire, non-linear format that leaps from scene to scene. As such, the movie can be a bit hard to follow at times, and there are tons of small details that may get lost on your first time through.

For one, the film is a lot more historically accurate than you might suspect. Little details that seem at first like Hollywood flourishes are in fact pulled straight from Oppenheimer's life. And of course, because this is a Nolan film, there are plenty of little setups throughout the story that tie into lines or moments later on. Given the grim subject matter, it may be the writer-director's most thematically ambitious project yet.

"Oppenheimer" is meant to be overwhelming. It's designed to flood your senses, bombarding viewers with a nonstop avalanche of sound and inevitability. The big strokes are executed spectacularly, but it's the small details of Nolan's "Oppenheimer" that truly elevate it and make it one of his best films.