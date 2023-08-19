Hollywood's Bizarre & Decades-Long Journey To Make An Oppenheimer Film Explained

In the direct aftermath of the "successful" bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, there was a swift race in Hollywood to be the first studio to chronicle the drama surrounding the Manhattan Project. It is generally agreed that this race began when Edward R. Tompkins (a chemist who worked at the project's Oak Ridge, Tennessee facility) approached his former student, Donna Reed, (a celebrated actor and future star of "It's a Wonderful Life") with the idea of producing a film following the morally-conflicted scientists working on the atomic bomb. Reed took this idea to her husband, MGM producer Tony Owens. He then took it to President Harry Truman, who encouraged them to proceed with his blessing and provided the title "The Beginning or the End."

At the same time, independent producer Hal B. Wallis ("Casablanca") tapped writer and philosopher Ayn Rand to pen her own film about the happenings at Los Alamos for Paramount Pictures. Rand threw herself into the work, curiously interpreting the Manhattan Project as a testament to free market capitalism and individual free will. Though she nabbed two rare interviews with J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, her film, titled "Top Secret," barely made it past the treatment stage (a dense, proselytizing document by all accounts) before Wallis brought in another writer and, eventually, sold his and Rand's work to MGM for their use.

MGM was able to move forward uncontested — at least, they thought they would. The title wasn't the last thing the American government gave "The Beginning or the End." The final product was so full of jingoistic revisionism and scientific inaccuracies that many of the real-life figures involved — including Tompkins and Niels Bohr (played by Kenneth Branagh in Nolan's film) — publicly denounced it before its March 7, 1947 release.