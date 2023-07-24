Why The Cast Of Oppenheimer Looks So Familiar

Already being hailed as one of the year's best films, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" assembles an all-star cast of some of Hollywood's most talented actors. Led by Cillian Murphy as Robert J. Oppenheimer — the man most responsible for the development of the first atomic bomb — the cast also includes heavyweights like Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. But beyond those stars, there's a large ensemble of actors who pop up throughout the film, some of whom you may recognize, and others whom you may not be able to place right away.

To that end, we're taking a look at the cast of "Oppenheimer" with an eye on the actors who aren't so easy to identify. The esteemed cast of Nolan's latest features so many impressive stars that deserve recognition, especially in light of how unrecognizable some are in their roles. So light up the bunsen burner, put on your goggles, and prepare for a blast, because we're going to help you figure out why the cast of "Oppenheimer" looks so familiar.