Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Was Committed To Christopher Nolan's 'Behemoth Ask'

As one of the lead creators of atomic weaponry, J. Robert Oppenheimer is among the most notable and controversial human beings ever to walk planet Earth. Therefore, bringing him to the big screen in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and exploring his psyche as he inched closer and closer to completing such world-devastating weapons couldn't have been an easy task for actor Cillian Murphy. Nevertheless, the frequent Nolan collaborator didn't back down from the acting challenge, going above and beyond to fulfill the director's monumental ask of bringing the infamous physicist to life.

"Oppenheimer" star Robert Downey Jr. sat down with People and explained the incredible commitment Murphy displayed while filming "Oppenheimer." "I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career...He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," Downey said, recalling that Murphy frequently had to turn down fun exploits away from the set to focus on more tedious tasks like learning 30,000 Dutch words to enhance his performance.

Unsurprisingly, RDJ isn't the only "Oppenheimer" actor who left the film's set blown away by the hard work Murphy put into his portrayal of the title character.