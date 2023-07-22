Oppenheimer: The Nitty Gritty Details On How Nolan Recreated An Atomic Bomb Explosion

"Oppenheimer" has finally unleashed itself into cinemas.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" is a unique departure for the British auteur. The film, based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is the creative's first biopic. It's also his first film with Universal Pictures — Nolan and Warner Bros. broke up after the studio decided to send their 2021 theatrical slate to streaming. While these are uncharted territories for the director, he's winning, as "Oppenheimer" is one of his best-reviewed films to date.

Looper critic Reuben Baron gave the film a positive rating of 8.5/10, praising Nolan for creating an unlikely and unrelenting blockbuster about complex themes and historical figures, writing, "Even with the length and complexity on display in 'Oppenheimer,' Nolan is a director who knows how to hold an audience's attention, whether it's in a bomb test or a political hearing." While the film is a standout because of its compelling story and rich character work, a major highlight is how "Oppenheimer" recreates an atomic bomb explosion.

In the three-hour-long epic, Nolan recreates the Trinity Test in New Mexico — the first-ever nuclear explosion. It's a key moment in the film, one that emphasizes the sheer might and scale of Oppenheimer's invention. Nolan, who is known amongst cinephiles as being anti-CGI, recreated the sequence as best as he could, and it clearly shows — especially in IMAX screens. The director would also like fans to know that he didn't detonate an actual atomic explosion. "It's flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it's also a little bit scary," the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

How did Nolan recreate the atomic bomb explosion? Without the use of CGI.