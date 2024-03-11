Oscar Winner Emma Stone Clearly Hated Jimmy Kimmel's Joke - And So Did Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar monologue featured a cringy joke about Robert Downey Jr., but his comments about "Poor Things" drew the ire of Emma Stone. The moment occurred during the montage for the Best Picture nominees, with the comedian quipping that it featured the only scenes from the movie they were allowed to show. This was a reference to "Poor Things'" controversial sex scenes, and the film's lead star seemed visibly annoyed at the host.

Just a guess, but Emma Stone didn't seem to appreciate Jimmy Kimmel's jokes about Poor Things. #Oscar2024 pic.twitter.com/Pceb5yKdMe — Brun oisif (@menuon_neunl) March 10, 2024

After Kimmel made the joke, the camera cut to an unhappy Stone shaking her head and appearing to bad-mouth the late-night comedian. The camera didn't pick up her words, but it looked like she called him a "p***k." However, the host's comments didn't sour Stone's overall experience, as she was emotional and elated after winning the Best Actress award later on.

Given that Emma Stone has defended the sex scenes in "Poor Things," it's understandable why she wasn't a fan of Kimmel's joke. She wasn't in the minority either, as plenty of social media users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize Kimmel's performance.