Timothée Chalamet: From Childhood To Dune Part 2

Much as it seems like Timothée Chalamet was an instant sensation, it was a while before his film career took off. Sure, he appeared in "Interstellar," but it was only a small part. During his most important scene, he's barely onscreen, since the camera focuses instead on Matthew McConaughey. In his interview with Time, Chalamet recalled, "I remember seeing it and weeping ... 60% because I was so moved by it, and 40% because I'd thought I was in the movie so much more than I am."

For every big movie that he landed a small role in, there were several that he missed out on. Chalamet shares that he might have been cast as Spider-Man, but he ultimately lost out to Tom Holland. He also tried to get a part in Tim Burton's "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," with no success. He even auditioned for a part in the 2013 film "Prisoners," but it wouldn't be until much later that he would have an opportunity to work with director Denis Villeneuve. Chalamet admitted that sometimes it's hard for him to watch these movies, explaining to GQ, "I want to be in them."

Of course, Chalamet acknowledges that maybe it's better he didn't get every big-budget part he auditioned for, because it allowed him to work on smaller projects that he cared more about. "It's been gratifying, coming from more of a place of artistry and not just pure exposure," he told V magazine (via Yahoo!).