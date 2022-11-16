Luca Guadagnino Says Bones And All Might Not Have Gotten Made If Not For Timothée Chalamet

Love comes with some unusual conditions in the new film "Bones and All." It's garnering attention for an unflinching mix of horror, drama, and romance. While some viewers might be surprised to see the level of gore director Luca Guadagnino indulges in, others will welcome the use of brutality to convey various themes. The concept is something critics have pointed out as a highlight during the narrative's dark turn. "The cannibalism is provocative and grisly; Guadagnino never shies away from flesh-ripping acts of feeding," wrote Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro.

The filmmaker showed his knowledge of the horror genre with a convincing remake of 1977's "Suspiria." His interpretation of the Dario Argento classic won its own raves from critics; it also broke through the concerns of skeptics who worried the director's take would be an inauthentic copy.

Those credentials, as well as his feature "Call Me By Your Name" receiving an Academy Award nomination for best picture, should have been enough to get any picture greenlit. Surprisingly, that was far from the case. Guadagnino may be a respected name in the film industry, but it took another well-known figure to make "Bones and All" happen.