Wonka: How Stanning Got Timothée Chalamet The Role Without An Audition

Most people would probably be embarrassed if old videos of them on YouTube reached a prospective employer. But for Timothée Chalamet, they landed him the role of a lifetime.

Like previous iterations featuring the character, "Wonka" will be a musical, so naturally, whoever landed the lead needed to be able to sing and dance. Fortunately, Paul King wasn't just a fan of Chalamet's current work; he also saw old videos of him performing in high school. King went on to say, "Because he's Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well."

As a younger performer, Chalamet came of age at a time when social media played a part in his life before he became famous. So his early videos showed what he could do, even if he's never really gotten a chance to show it off in his main filmography. That was a big selling point for Chalamet to join "Wonka," as King referenced, "When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He'd done tap dancing in high school and he was like, 'I'd quite like to show people I can do that.'" Not only will viewers learn more about Willy Wonka's origins, but for some, they'll get to see Timothée Chalamet tap dance for the first time, which should be just as magical.