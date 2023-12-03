Call Me By Your Name's Peach Scene Is Deeper Than You Think

"Call Me by Your Name" made a pretty big splash upon its initial release in 2017. Nominated for four Academy Awards, one of which it won, the film helped put Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino on the map and also helped launch the career of burgeoning Hollywood superstar Timothée Chalamet.

However, "Call Me by Your Name" wasn't without controversy. While some criticized the gay romance for the age gap between its two central characters, co-star Armie Hammer has since been accused of sexual misconduct and other crimes. Still, fans will recall that in the movie's story, there was one particularly provocative scene involving a boy, a peach, and an uncontrollable desire.

As Elio (Chalamet) examines the peach, he begins to see it in more sensual terms, relieving himself in bed and depositing his seed into the peach itself. However, as explained by the author of the "Call Me by Your Name" book in an interview with TIFF (via X, formerly known as Twitter), there is more to the scene in question than simple base provocation. "The peach scene is, I think, very essential," said author André Aciman, "partly because it's so shocking but also at the same time because it is the most intimate moment between the two men." The writer went on to explain that the scene goes even further in the book.