Why Allstate's Mayhem Commercial Guy Looks So Familiar

Few faces are as recognizable in television advertisements as the stars of insurance commercials. Everyone knows Flo from Progressive, and the Geico Gecko and Aflac Duck were smart branding moves. There's also Jake from State Farm, as well as newer additions like LiMu Emu and Doug from Liberty Mutual. But there's one mascot that continues to come back again and again, and that's Allstate's Mayhem, played to perfection every time by the one and only Dean Winters.

If Winters looks familiar to you, that's because he's been on your screens since the mid-1990s, long before Mayhem's first appearance in the summer of 2010. The New York native has appeared in various feature films and television shows throughout his near-three decade career. What may surprise you is that Mayhem isn't a typical character for Winters — while he's adept at comedy, he's actually best known for his dramatic roles. Here's where you may have seen him in action before.