The 20 Best Allstate Mayhem Commercials, Ranked

You may not know the Allstate Mayhem commercial guy's name, but you know his wickedly snickering game. Dean Winters plays "Mayhem," the mischievously menacing star of Allstate's insurance campaign turned pop culture phenomenon. Each spot features Winters as Mayhem, taking on the role of a texting teenager, distracted tailgater, destructive animal — anyone or anything that could ruin your day if you don't have Allstate. Mayhem is the sassy, sardonic embodiment of Murphy's Law in a series of spots that have been warning customers about the true cost of "cut-rate" insurance since 2010.

If it seems like Mayhem is a part the rough, wry Winters was born to play, it might be because the role was written for him. Winters told Backstage, "Matt Miller, who created the campaign in Chicago, he had written the character of Mayhem for me because his three favorite shows were '30 Rock,' 'Rescue Me,' and 'Oz.' He took my characters from those three shows and created Mayhem." The TV-watching public (and sure, fine, insurance salespeople) are glad the role was created — and that Winters finally said yes to it, after initially turning the role down. "My smartass remark was that I became an actor so I wouldn't have to put on a suit and sell insurance," Winters joked to HuffPost Live.

According to Winters, there are 116 Mayhem spots and counting. We've run our 20 favorites through a rigorous rubric judging each commercial based on laugh factor, destruction level, and how good the best line is. Batten down the hatches, keep your eyes on the road, and read on for the 20 best Allstate Mayhem commercials, ranked.