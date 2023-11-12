Lena Headey Reveals Her Dream Game Of Thrones Ending (Which Never Happened)

Did you envision a different finale for "Game of Thrones"? So did star Lena Headey, who wanted a much better ending for her game-changing villain Cersei Lannister. When the show ended back in May of 2019, Cersei and her twin brother (and lover), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), met a pretty abrupt end, crushed to death by the Red Keep of King's Landing as it fell in a siege. Headey was asked about what she'd hoped to see for Cersei's ending in October of this year while promoting other projects, and she was fairly forthcoming about the fact that she hoped a popular "Game of Thrones" fan theory would come to fruition.

When The Hollywood Reporter's James Hibberd — who also penned the "Game of Thrones" oral history "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon" — asked Headey if she wanted a more action-packed ending for Cersei, Headey said she definitely did. "[I] think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself," Heady admitted. "And [Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown, that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."

Ultimately, though, both Hibberd and Heady acknowledged that the showrunners had to wrap up quite a lot of storylines in short order. "I think in hindsight, everybody understands that," Headey agreed. "You're in it, and you've been so invested, there's a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it."