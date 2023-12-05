Every Part Of The MCU Timeline You Need To Know Before Watching Echo

Phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been full of big risks and huge swings, from the sitcom antics of "WandaVision" to the quantum escapades of "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania." While these projects have seen mixed reactions in critical reviews, one thing Marvel fans are eager for is a movie or series that surprises them. Though it may not be the most highly anticipated Marvel miniseries in the past few years, "Echo" might be the one to pull back skeptical audience members.

"Echo" centers on Maya Lopez, the deaf Tracksuit Mafia leader played by Alaqua Cox, who first appeared in 2021's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+. It's revealed in the show's finale that Lopez is also the surrogate daughter of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio in a reprisal of his role from the Netflix "Daredevil" series. Cox and D'Onofrio return in "Echo," coming January 2024 to Disney+ and Hulu, which will also feature Charlie Cox returning to the mantle of Daredevil after appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law."

Based on the first teasers for "Echo," the show looks to be the most brutal and action-packed series the MCU has had to offer so far, garnering a TV-MA rating. If you're interested in checking this series out but don't want to watch over 120 hours of Marvel content released since "Iron Man," here's the basic rundown of what you need to know to head into Maya Lopez's solo adventure.