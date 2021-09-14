Here's How Krysten Ritter Could Possibly Return To The Role Of Jessica Jones

Before Marvel Studios was acquired by Disney and thus began moving its television plans to Disney+, fans got to see some of their favorite comic book heroes come to life on the original streaming home of Marvel, Netflix.

Marvel Television, which eventually folded into the greater Marvel Studios brand, delighted audiences with its Netflix programming. Though critical response and fan approval varied from project to project, "Jessica Jones," which premiered in 2015, was generally well-received — especially in its first season (via Rotten Tomatoes). In a world of PG-13 Marvel movies, "Jessica Jones" definitely carved out a darker, more adult niche for itself, though most critics and viewers found the concept yielded diminishing returns as subsequent seasons dragged on. Nonetheless, "Jessica Jones" marked a much-welcomed change for Marvel fans eager to see female superheroes in leading roles, and it helped solidify television as a worthy medium for these kinds of epics.

The titular Jessica Jones was played by Krysten Ritter. In a recent interview, the actress shared her thoughts on the character, and how as far as she's concerned, the door isn't closed on Jones' journey.