Marvel's Echo: The Untold Truth Of Maya Lopez

Originally a member of Daredevil's supporting cast, Echo arrived on the scene in 1999 and has since gone on to become a major player in the Marvel Universe. A foil and love interest for the Man Without Fear, her real name is Maya Lopez, and she's raised by the Kingpin after the death of her father. Born without hearing, Maya thrives as an assassin and superhero thanks to her uncanny ability to mimic people's movements.

In a surprise move, though, Echo was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021. Played by Alaqua Cox, she came to Disney+ as a villain in the eight-part miniseries "Hawkeye" starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. In early 2024, Echo is receiving her very own live-action series with Cox returning to the role. In the event series "Echo," the title character confronts her dark past in an effort to become something more than a villain.

But in spite of more than 20 years of stories in the comics, Echo remains largely unknown to many fans who aren't familiar with her history in sequential art. With "Echo" arriving on Disney+ in the near future, there's no better time to familiarize yourself with the antihero.