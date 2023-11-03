Marvel's Echo Trailer Debuts A Hard-Hitting World That Daredevil Fans Will Love

After watching the new trailer for "Echo," it makes a lot more sense why Daredevil is showing up in the new miniseries — after all, the show will be a much more grounded take on the MCU mythos that's resembling the Man Without Fear's stint on Netflix. There are countless jabs to the faces of Echo's enemies in the footage and more than one close-up of back-breaking action.

Within the footage, we see Alaqua Cox's wayward vigilante and learn a little bit of what she's been up to since she exacted some sweet revenge on Kingpin in the finale of "Hawkeye." If anything, her expert hand-to-hand combat prowess has only improved. Based on what we've seen so far, one of the biggest parts of "Echo" to look forward to will be its action sequences. At one point, Kingpin even asks her: "Who is the monster?" — seemingly promising that no act of violence — nor bad deed — will go unpublished.

Plot-wise, the series seems to be delving deeper into Echo's past and her complex relationship with Kingpin. As such, viewers get a peek at Vincent D'Onofrio's new look for the character, along with several other important cast members. Her revenge against him seems nowhere near done and now we'll likely learn why.

All episodes of "Echo" will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.