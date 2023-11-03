Marvel's Echo Trailer Debuts A Hard-Hitting World That Daredevil Fans Will Love
"Hawkeye" introduced fans to a fresh and altogether intriguing addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the debut of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, aka Echo. Within the holiday-themed series, she's known as the Deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. But throughout the show, we piece together that there's something more behind Echo's intriguing personal ties to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. The upcoming Disney+ series will delve further into Echo's backstory — namely how she forged a father-daughter bond with Kingpin and how it became broken.
Of course, there have been quite a few juicy tidbits surrounding the "Echo" miniseries ahead of its release. Fans already know that it's featuring the impressive directorial duo of Sydney Freeland ("Rutherford Falls") and Catriona McKenzie ("Shadowhunters") and its stacked cast blends beloved actors like Devery Jacobs ("Reservation Dogs") with returning MCU faces like Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Now, the first trailer for "Echo" offers a full-fledged glimpse of the show's unique tone and feel — and it looks like it'll be as brutal as Marvel Television's "Daredevil."
Echo is a gritty MCU tale
After watching the new trailer for "Echo," it makes a lot more sense why Daredevil is showing up in the new miniseries — after all, the show will be a much more grounded take on the MCU mythos that's resembling the Man Without Fear's stint on Netflix. There are countless jabs to the faces of Echo's enemies in the footage and more than one close-up of back-breaking action.
Within the footage, we see Alaqua Cox's wayward vigilante and learn a little bit of what she's been up to since she exacted some sweet revenge on Kingpin in the finale of "Hawkeye." If anything, her expert hand-to-hand combat prowess has only improved. Based on what we've seen so far, one of the biggest parts of "Echo" to look forward to will be its action sequences. At one point, Kingpin even asks her: "Who is the monster?" — seemingly promising that no act of violence — nor bad deed — will go unpublished.
Plot-wise, the series seems to be delving deeper into Echo's past and her complex relationship with Kingpin. As such, viewers get a peek at Vincent D'Onofrio's new look for the character, along with several other important cast members. Her revenge against him seems nowhere near done and now we'll likely learn why.
All episodes of "Echo" will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.