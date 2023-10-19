What Loki's Stunt Doubles Look Like In Real Life

It takes a lot of money, effort, and people to bring a show like "Loki" to life. While the leads get all the glory, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast couldn't make it work without their stunt doubles. These aren't the people working behind the scenes — they're on-camera throughout their performances, but if their scenes are properly choreographed, shot, and edited, the audience never even notices.

That's essentially the job: Be seen — but remain unseen — and put your body on the line to achieve whatever is necessary to get the shot. Plenty of actors do their own stunts, but it takes a trained stunt person to do the truly hazardous stuff. This could be jumping (or falling) off a building, shooting scenes in mid-air, or jumping and falling through glass — whatever the action, a stunt double is there to make it happen.

Shows like "Loki" feature many stunts involving sword fighting, martial arts, and more, so the crew consists of tons of stunt people. Stunt doubles are the professionals who look a bit like their actor counterparts, but you probably wouldn't confuse them for the actor they double if you met them on the street. These are all the stunt doubles who stood in for Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and the rest from "Loki" Seasons 1 and 2. They all have their own distinctive looks and careers that separate them from the actors they double.