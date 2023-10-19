What Loki's Stunt Doubles Look Like In Real Life
It takes a lot of money, effort, and people to bring a show like "Loki" to life. While the leads get all the glory, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast couldn't make it work without their stunt doubles. These aren't the people working behind the scenes — they're on-camera throughout their performances, but if their scenes are properly choreographed, shot, and edited, the audience never even notices.
That's essentially the job: Be seen — but remain unseen — and put your body on the line to achieve whatever is necessary to get the shot. Plenty of actors do their own stunts, but it takes a trained stunt person to do the truly hazardous stuff. This could be jumping (or falling) off a building, shooting scenes in mid-air, or jumping and falling through glass — whatever the action, a stunt double is there to make it happen.
Shows like "Loki" feature many stunts involving sword fighting, martial arts, and more, so the crew consists of tons of stunt people. Stunt doubles are the professionals who look a bit like their actor counterparts, but you probably wouldn't confuse them for the actor they double if you met them on the street. These are all the stunt doubles who stood in for Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and the rest from "Loki" Seasons 1 and 2. They all have their own distinctive looks and careers that separate them from the actors they double.
Matt LaBorde - Loki - Season 1
Matt LaBorde started working for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," where he did stunt work and played an unnamed gladiator. That's his only acting in the MCU, but LaBorde began doing stunts in 2012. His acting often, but not always, coincides with his stunt work, and he's played a few named characters in "Keepsake," "By Night's End," and "Extraction II."
LaBorde's primary job is stunt work, and he's done a lot of it over the years. He's spent plenty of time in the MCU, providing stunt work and fight coordination in several Disney+ TV series. His first appearance in the MCU came in 2021, when he doubled for Tom Hiddleston in "Loki." LaBorde appeared in six episodes from the first season and doubled for Loki once more in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
LaBorde's stunt work outside the MCU includes "The Walking Dead," "Black Adam," and numerous series and films. Before he broke into the film industry, LaBorde studied media arts at the University of South Carolina. He entered the film industry through his stunt work, which he developed over time. To keep himself physically and mentally ready to work, LaBorde trains in multiple martial arts styles, which helps him through his performances. Throughout his career, LaBorde's work earned him multiple award nominations and one win for his role in "Avengers: Endgame."
Bogdan Kumshatsky - Loki - Season 2
The MCU tapped a different stunt performer to double for Loki in the second season, ultimately landing on Bogdan Kumshatsky. He began working in the film industry in 2007, when he provided stunt work in "Die Flucht," a German made-for-TV movie. It didn't take long for Kumshatsky to expand his portfolio, and his list of credits includes many high-profile TV series and films. Kumshatsky worked on "Fury," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," to name a few.
Like many stunt performers who worked on "Loki," Kumshatsky built up a resume with other MCU projects. His first foray into the cinematic universe came in 2013 via "Thor: The Dark World." He followed this with "Spider-Man: Far from Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," where he doubled for Benedict Cumberbatch. Kumshatsky continued his work in the MCU, doubling for Tom Hiddleston in the second season of "Loki."
While stunt work is Kumshatsky's primary job, he's dabbled in acting over the years, though his work involves playing various side characters. He appeared in "Deadly Code," "Conspiracy of Silence," and "1917," where he played a German sniper. Kumshatsky's stunt work in comic book-related media isn't limited to Marvel's properties — he's also gone to the other side. Kumshatsky doubled for Jack Bannon, the lead in DC's "Pennyworth." When he isn't doubling for some of the biggest action stars in the industry, Kumshatsky spends his time offroad dirt biking.
Sarah Irwin - Sylvie - Season 1
There's more than one Loki in "Loki," and while Tom Hiddleston plays most of them in the first season, there's one he couldn't play: Sylvie. That role fell to Sophia Di Martino, who'd recently given birth before production began. This left much of her stunt work to Sarah Irwin, who doubled for Di Martino throughout the first season of "Loki." Irwin entered the industry through acting, though stunt work quickly took over her resume a few years later.
Irwin's first comic book stunt work came via Netflix's "Iron Fist," followed by doubling for multiple actors in DC's "Black Lightning" TV series. She remained with DC for a bit, doubling for Ruby Rose's Batwoman in "Arrow" and "Supergirl," and for Camren Bicondova in "Gotham" before making the move to the MCU. Her first work with Marvel came in "Avengers: Endgame," before appearing as a parkour stunt double for Rachael Taylor in "Jessica Jones," and finally for Di Martino in "Loki."
Irwin also doubled for Tatiana Maslany in "She-Hulk" and continues to rack up a long list of credits. Irwin's many talents include gymnastics, basic wire work, acrobatics, fighting, dance, boxing, high falls, and basic fight choreography. Irwin broke into the industry while attending Columbia College Chicago, where she earned a BA in marketing with a minor in acting, preparing for the career she ultimately fought, fell, and danced her way into with a very particular set of skills.
Maureen Lavoyer - Sylvie - Season 2
Maureen Lavoyer began her acting and stunting career in 2019, working on a few episodes of "Le Bazar de la Charité" (The Bonfire of Destiny). She also acted in a short, "L'étreinte des hommes" (The Embrace of Men), but has spent most of her professional time doing stunt work. Before joining the MCU as Sophia Di Martino's stunt double for "Loki" in Season 2, Lavoyer worked on various television series and films in Great Britain and France.
Notably, Lavoyer doubled for Agnes Born's Vereena in "The Witcher," did stunt work in "Death on the Nile," and appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," where she doubled for Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. That was Lavoyer's first role in the MCU, but it wasn't her last. Soon after, she joined the second season of "Loki" and later booked stunt work on Ridley Scott's long-awaited "Gladiator II." Lavoyer's skills include boxing, fight choreography, and wire work, all of which she's used throughout her career.
Lavoyer began working soon after leaving Campus Univers Cascades, a stunt school in northern France. CUC is one of the largest stunt training schools of its kind, and the majority of its students are women. Lavoyer learned her skills there, with everything from jumping off buildings using parkour to brawling and more. Lavoyer described the school to The Simple Things in 2021, saying, "Women are finding they can surpass their own and others' expectations. Plus, if you love cinema, why wouldn't you want a piece of the action?"
Chris Brewster - Mobius M. Mobius - Season 1
Chris Brewster is a name that comes up a lot at Marvel Studios, as he's been a leading stunt performer working in the industry for decades. Brewster started doing martial arts when he was very young and competed for years, winning 13 world titles, so fighting comes naturally to him. He broke into the entertainment industry through martial arts, first with commercials and television series, and finally, feature films, with "Avatar" being his first major film production.
After that, Brewster built his career to become one of the preeminent stunt performers and fight choreographers in the business. He worked closely with Charlie Cox to develop Daredevil's uniquely brutal fighting style for the "Daredevil" Netflix series while also doubling for the show's star. Unfortunately, his work with Cox didn't continue into "Daredevil: Born Again," but Brewster maintained a good working relationship with Marvel for many years, working on various projects in and out of the MCU.
In addition to "Daredevil," Brewster doubled for Guy Pierce in "Iron Man 3," did motion capture and choreography for "Thor: The Dark World," and doubled for Chris Evans in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Brewster also provided stunt work in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and he doubled Owen Wilson in "Loki" Season 1 and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." That's only a tiny sampling of the man's resume, which also includes acting in various series and films, including playing an unnamed Minuteman in "Loki."
Ramon Álvarez - Mobius M. Mobius - Season 2
Ramon Álvarez began doing professional stunt work in 2003, and it didn't take long for him to diversify into television and movies. Much of his early work came from Spain, though he eventually booked gigs with various international productions, including "Assassin's Creed," "Vikings," and "Justice League." Álvarez went on to perform stunts in multiple popular franchises, including "Star Wars," "Jurassic World," and "Mission: Impossible."
Álvarez continued working with DC's productions, performing stunts in "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" before making the jump to the MCU with "Black Widow." He followed that with Sony's Marvel productions "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "Morbius" before taking over as Owen Wilson's stunt double in the second season of "Loki." Throughout his career, Álvarez trained in all manner of martial arts and athletic challenges, making him a versatile stunt worker.
Álvarez holds a black belt in kickboxing and studied Krav-Maga, but he's also skilled with weapons. In addition to using all sorts of melee arms, he's a skilled sword fighter and can do various gun-spinning tricks with revolvers. Álvarez is also an equestrian; he's trained in parkour, gymnastics, and the trampoline; and he's a dive master, lifeguard, and rock climber. Basically, if a production needs a swashbuckling, horse-riding, gun-shooting, rock climber who can take a 30-meter fall, Álvarez can make it happen.
Nadia Lorencz - Ravonna Renslayer - Season 1
Nadia Lorencz's stunt career began in 2020, and in a relatively short time, she doubled some of the best in the industry. Her first job on "American Soul" saw Lorencz double for Kearran Giovanni, and that same year, she doubled for Celeste O'Connor in "Freaky." Her first opportunity to do stunt work in the MCU came in "WandaVision," where she did various stunts and doubled for Teyonah Parris. She followed "WandaVision" with "Black Lightning," and in 2021, she doubled for Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer in "Loki."
Lorencz worked on six episodes in the series' first season and continued jumping back and forth between Marvel and DC projects. After "Loki," Lorencz doubled for Samantha Marie Ware in "Doom Patrol" before providing stunt work in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Her first MCU film work came in 2022 when she doubled for Letitia Wright in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Lorencz also performed in "Ironheart" for at least one episode.
In addition to putting her body on the line for some of the most prominent superhero actors in the business, Lorencz added some acting credits to her resume beginning in 2021. She played a robber in an episode of "MacGyver," a witch in "WandaVision," a lieutenant in "Black Lightning," and a kayaker in "Nyad." She did stunt work in each of her acting projects and may continue to act as more opportunities present themselves.
Florine Silva - Ravonna Renslayer - Season 2
Of all the stunt performers who double for a leading character in "Loki," Florine Silva is the newest, as she began her career in 2022. Her first stunt work came in the Kavinsky ft. Kareen Lomax music video for "Cameo." From there, she moved into television, working as a stunt double on "Disparition inquiétante" (Disturbing Disappearance) before making a move into feature films via "La gravité" (The Gravity), which also features her first acting credit.
Some of Silva's film work includes performing stunts in "Murder Mystery 2" and "Bird Box: Barcelona." Silva jumps around from TV to film, and in 2023, she doubled for Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer in "Loki" Season 2. Silva is relatively new to the industry and doesn't maintain an online presence with social media, so there's not much known about her beyond her stunt work on a little more than a dozen productions.
What is clear is that Silva's work falls more into the stunt performer and stunt double category than choreography. Like Maureen Lavoyer, Silva attended the Campus Univers Cascades, which is where she learned to do all manner of stunts. While at the school, she performed in a short choreographed and directed by Godefroy Rykewaert called "Fight or Flight," which features a plethora of different kinds of stunt work, including fight choreography, with Silva taking a harsh beating in a four-on-two brawl.
Marché Day - Hunter B-15
One of the more interesting characters introduced in "Loki" Season 1 is Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. At the end of the season, she learns the truth about the Time Variance Authority and kicks off Season 2 intent on resolving things. In the first season, Marché Day provided all of Mosaku's stunt double work for B-15, which wasn't only her first time doing stunt work for the MCU — it was her first professional stunt work, period! In addition to doubling for Mosaku, Day did various stunts throughout the season.
Day's next job in the world of stunt performance came in "Hawkeye," eventually going on to double for Megan Thee Stallion in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in addition to various utility stunts throughout the series. She also did stunt work in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," before jumping to the competition in 2023's "Blue Beetle."
Of course, Day's work isn't limited to comic book media, and she has provided stunts for a variety of productions, including "Renfield," "They Cloned Tyrone," and "Average Joe." Day's training and certifications suggest she's well-prepared for a variety of stunts, as she's capable of fighting, using a bo staff, falling, and horseback riding. Additionally, she's SCUBA certified and trained in the use of various firearms and edged weapons.
David Charles Warren - He Who Remains - Season 1
One of the many highlights of the first season of "Loki" is Jonathan Major's portrayal of He Who Remains — a variant of Kang the Conqueror. His role in the season is largely exposition, as he explains to Loki and Sylvie the nature of the Multiverse and his purpose in it. Things end with Sylvie stabbing him, bringing on the Marvel multiverse, which expands after the first season ends. While he isn't in the first season for long, Majors required a stunt double, and David Charles Warren joined the team to take on the task.
Warren's stunt work began in 2018, when he served as a stunt double for Peyton Alex Smith in "Legacies," and he followed this with "Black Lightning." Warren had several jobs before joining the Marvel family, and he finally did so in 2021 by doubling for Clé Bennett in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." That same year, he worked on a single episode of "Loki," doubling for Majors. Since the first season wrapped, Warren has provided stunts for "Hawkeye," "Black Adam," and other non-comic-related projects.
Warren is a highly skilled film fighter capable of pulling off a variety of flips, spins, wall jumps, and flying kicks. His stunt reel includes shots of him jumping over moving motorcycles, hallway fighting, taking hits, and giving them — pretty much everything you need in a superhero or supervillain stunt double. Warren also got into acting in 2023 and plays Yasuke in "Yasuke: Descendents."
Xavier Lake - Victor Timely
A character absent from the first season of "Loki" who only had a brief post-credits cameo at the end of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is also one of the most fascinating: Victor Timely. Timely first appeared in the comics in 1992 and is one of the many disguises of Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors plays Kang and his many variants in the MCU, having first appeared in the first season of "Loki" as He Who Remains. With him dead, Timely is left to play a significant part in "Loki" Season 2.
Xavier Lake performs all of Majors' stunt double work in "Loki" Season 2, the same as he did in "Quantumania." Like many in his profession who worked on "Loki," Lake's work includes multiple Marvel projects since he began doing stunt work in 2016. In 2021, Lake performed stunts in "Eternals," and the following year, he worked on Sony's "Morbius." Throughout his career, Lake found work with a variety of television series and movies, including "Ready Player One," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," and "Aladdin."
Additionally, Lake's work with DC properties includes doubling for Colin Salmon on "Krypton," doing stunts on "Wonder Woman 1984," and doubling for Jeffrey Wright on "The Batman." Throughout his career, Lake's body has gone through glass, fallen off buildings, jumped over motorcycles, fought all kinds of people, and tumbled down the stairs, making him an ideal stunt performer to double for the MCU's next Big Bad after Thanos.