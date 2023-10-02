Marvel's Chris Evans Had One Major Worry About Playing Captain America

What makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe so compelling isn't simply the storytelling of the "Infinity Saga," but also the relatability of its stars and the trinity of heroes who came together as the center of the Avengers. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are big parts of the franchise, but if Tony's the face and Thor is the strength of the team, Steve Rogers, played flawlessly for over a decade by Chris Evans, is undoubtedly the heart. But it almost wasn't meant to be.

In a Vanity Fair piece reporting on a book excerpt, Evans revealed that he was terrified Captain America would ruin his career. "This is it. I just signed my death warrant; my life's over. I can't believe I did this. This isn't the career I wanted," he recalled thinking at the time. Upon reflection, he realized it was the movies themselves that scared him. "The biggest thing I was worried about was making s***** f****** movies," he confessed. "I don't want to make s***** movies and be contractually obligated to make garbage."

Luckily for everyone involved, his movies are some of the best in the franchise, particularly "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," one of the best spy and espionage films of the last two decades. The quality of the movies certainly owes a debt to Evans' impressive performances, so we're lucky he got over his fears.