Charlie Cox Is Pumped To Put A New Spin On Matt Murdock In Daredevil: Born Again

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the character of Daredevil already know that the MCU's version of the character has a big future. Charlie Cox, who starred on the "Daredevil" Netflix series and in memorable cameos in both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” is set to return in a new series on Disney+ entitled "Daredevil: Born Again." And those fans doubtlessly have sky-high expectations for the return of Matt Murdock, do-gooding attorney by day and crime fighting vigilante by night. They're joined in that excitement by Cox himself, who recently teased a new but true-to-spirit take on the character for the upcoming series.

As viewers of the Netflix Marvel offerings know, "Daredevil" and its companion shows like "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist" shared a significantly darker sensibility than the big screen MCU outings that were coming out at the same time. The big question for "Born Again," then, is exactly how dark the show will be compared to its predecessor featuring The Man Without Fear.

While MCU cast members usually need to do everything they can to keep details about upcoming projects close to the chest, Cox says that he's actually in the dark on what exactly is in store for the radar-assisted superhero in his new series. But he did reveal in a recent interview that he's as excited as anyone to take part in the character's new direction.