She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Just Added A Hip-Hop Icon To The Cast

It's all but confirmed that rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be joining the MCU. Rumors began to swirl earlier this year that the Houston native had been cast in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" after stunt performer Marché Day added being a stunt double for the rapper in the Marvel comedy to her résumé (via The Line of Best Fit), and an interview Megan Thee Stallion did with the Cut seems to finally confirm her upcoming "She-Hulk" appearance, though no plot or episode details have been revealed.

While speaking with the outlet, the rapper made it clear that she doesn't intend on pigeonholing herself and has plans to dominate the acting industry. "When I look at [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music," Megan Thee Stallion said. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

When it comes to music, Megan Thee Stallion is certainly accomplished. The rapper has won a number of Grammy Awards and recently released her sophomore album, "Traumazine," which boasts a positive score of 80 on the review aggregate site Metacritic. As for acting, Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her cinematic debut and has already appeared on the small screen in both "Good Girls" and "P-Valley."

It remains to be seen if Megan Thee Stallion will appear as herself or star as a fictional character. Seeing as her stunt performer is involved with the "She-Hulk" production, it's possible that her character gets wrapped up in an action sequence.