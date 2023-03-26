Every Upcoming MCU Project Jonathan Majors Is Confirmed For

But Jonathan Majors' other Marvel projects have yet to be filmed — "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" (2025) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2026) are still in pre-production (there's also the possibility that he could feature some role in "Fantastic Four," though that is just guesswork based on the relationship between him and Reed Richards in the comics).

The first of the two Avengers team-up films would likely see the superheroes come into direct conflict with the Council of Kangs, a conglomerate of variants which the other "Quantumania" post-credit sequence features. In no uncertain terms, "The Kang Dynasty" would be a film wholly about Kang. Should Majors be found guilty, Kang would either need to be recast or the film's plot be scrapped entirely. Now, recasting Majors would prove narratively difficult, as the MCU already indicated that most of Kang's variants look exactly like him. That said, it would be easier than starting Phase 5 and Phase 6 from scratch.

Conversely, "Secret Wars" will likely draw from a number of MCU stories. The name references a Marvel comic that, in its original form, does not prominently feature Kang. In fact, that story sees Kang easily conquered by Doctor Doom, a villain who has yet to appear in the MCU.

All that said, Majors' team seems confident that recent events will be seen in his favor, and that the MCU will be permitted to move forward with Majors at the helm.