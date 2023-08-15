Barbie 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

The director and co-writer of "Barbie" has given some mixed messages when it comes to the future of this potentially huge franchise. Having played such an important role in the production of the film, Greta Gerwig would likely be influential in developing a sequel. Back in November 2022, Gerwig told Variety that while she was unable to confirm whether this movie would mark the beginning of a new franchise, she was excited about the possibilities. Although, that was long before the success of "Barbie" became clear.

More recently, Gerwig was asked by The New York Times whether fans should consider "Barbie" to be a standalone film with a complete story or the start of a new big screen series. While she didn't confirm or deny either possibility, Gerwig did make it clear that she isn't ready to start thinking about "Barbie 2" – at least in the near future, as she recharges and takes a break. "At this moment, it's all I've got," she said. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

In another interview with People, the director gave a far more positive answer. Gerwig revealed that she wants to see "Barbie" sequels and that she hopes her film will be the "launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies." She continued, "There's a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land." It seems like Gerwig definitely wants to do more "Barbie" films, just not anytime soon.