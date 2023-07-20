How Barbie Sets Up A Sequel

Both Robbie and Gerwig have blithely addressed whether or not a "Barbie" sequel is a possibility, but considering that both of their interviews came out well before "Barbie" did, they both dodged the subject as best as they could so as not to make any firm promises. Beyond that, the "Barbie" publicity tour has come to an end now that the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America are both on strike, so it could be a while until fans know anything concrete about a "Barbie" sequel.

Speaking to Time, Robbie was slightly more conservative in her answer. "It could go a million different directions from this point, but I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said, extremely reasonably — at this point, as previously noted, "Barbie" had barely even been seen by anybody just yet.

Gerwig, for her part, didn't give a direct answer either, but she was a lot more cheerful about the prospect. When asked by Variety in the fall of 2022 whether or not "Barbie" would end up creating a larger franchise, Gerwig laughed and said, "I can't answer all these questions! I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was."