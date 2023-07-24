Why Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Is 'Properly Scared' Of Her Chronicles Of Narnia
Writer-director Greta Gerwig is on top of the world at the moment. Her latest film, "Barbie," broke records at the box office and earned widespread critical acclaim. Gerwig seemingly did the impossible of making a movie about a doll and turning it into a reflection on death and how to navigate the world as a woman. It's an incredible achievement, and she already has her next big-budget project lined up.
Before "Barbie" came out, it was announced Gerwig would write and direct at least two "Chronicles of Narnia" films for Netflix. She already has ample experience transporting audiences to magical worlds with the splendid Barbieland, but she recently admitted how she's nervous about taking on such a classic franchise. When speaking to the Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig provided an update on the project, "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."
It sounds like Gerwig's "Narnia" movies are still in the early stages. She's more than earned a victory lap after the success of "Barbie," and whatever direction she decides to take the films, it's a safe bet it'll be unlike whatever anyone's expecting.
Greta Gerwig is just getting started
Greta Gerwig got her start in mumblecore movies before gaining more mainstream appeal with "Lady Bird," which earned her Academy Award nominations for best director and best original screenplay. While she's continued to act, she's drawn more energy into being a writer and director, going on to make 2019's "Little Women" and "Barbie." As her career's gone on, she's been given access to more recognizable properties and putting her own spin on them. "The Chronicles of Narnia" and any subsequent films she makes in that franchise would likely be her biggest films to date in terms of scope and budget, but for Gerwig, it's what she's been working toward her entire career.
She discussed how she has her sights set on having a lengthy filmography, "I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited." She further elaborated, "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting." Gerwig is still young, and she's already worked on some major films. She's a credited writer on the upcoming "Snow White" live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Between that and "Narnia," it's incredible to think of where she could go from there.
It sounds like she's interested in continuing to work on smaller films in the future, but for now, she has a big sandbox to play in. The critical and financial success of "Barbie" changed the game, and many fans can't wait to see what she does next.