Why Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Is 'Properly Scared' Of Her Chronicles Of Narnia

Writer-director Greta Gerwig is on top of the world at the moment. Her latest film, "Barbie," broke records at the box office and earned widespread critical acclaim. Gerwig seemingly did the impossible of making a movie about a doll and turning it into a reflection on death and how to navigate the world as a woman. It's an incredible achievement, and she already has her next big-budget project lined up.

Before "Barbie" came out, it was announced Gerwig would write and direct at least two "Chronicles of Narnia" films for Netflix. She already has ample experience transporting audiences to magical worlds with the splendid Barbieland, but she recently admitted how she's nervous about taking on such a classic franchise. When speaking to the Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig provided an update on the project, "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

It sounds like Gerwig's "Narnia" movies are still in the early stages. She's more than earned a victory lap after the success of "Barbie," and whatever direction she decides to take the films, it's a safe bet it'll be unlike whatever anyone's expecting.