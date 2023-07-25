Barbie 2: Greta Gerwig Isn't Ready To Start Thinking About A Sequel
The social media sensation "Barbie" from director Greta Gerwig (who actually feared the film would sink her career) has finally driven its bubblegum pink convertible into theaters, and moviegoers can't get enough. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led feature is a favorite among general audiences and critics alike and is on track to make some serious cash at the box office throughout its time on the silver screen. Naturally, all of the hype and ensuing success has led many to speculate on the sequel potential of "Barbie," though Gerwig herself has admitted that she's not quite prepared to think about "Barbie 2" just yet.
Speaking with The New York Times, Gerwig addressed the likelihood of her taking on a "Barbie" sequel in the wake of the film's theatrical run. "At this moment, it's all I've got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did," she told the publication. She notes that she doesn't want to squash anyone else's dreams in regards to "Barbie 2," but for the time being, the hypothetical continuation isn't on her radar by any stretch.
While they're vastly different from Gerwig's feature, there are numerous other "Barbie" films for fans to check out as the wait for a potential "Barbie 2" begins.
Fans can always check out the animated Barbie franchise as they wait on confirmation of Barbie 2
Long before Mattel and Greta Gerwig teamed up to make "Barbie" a reality, the iconic doll starred in near-countless animated features. Her first released in 2001 in the form of "Barbie in the Nutcracker," which paved the way for such favorites as "Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie: Fairytopia," and more. These early titles have become major sources of nostalgia for an entire generation, with some of their quotes, moments, and characters finding new life in the social media era as memes.
What some may not realize is that the animated "Barbie" franchise is still alive and well over two decades after it began its direct-to-video and later direct-to-streaming run. Having left the 40 film mark in the dust long ago, at the time of publication, the latest "Barbie" movies to join the franchise are 2022's "Barbie: Epic Road Trip" and 2023's "Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure." Suffice to say, there's plenty of Barbie-centric viewing material for fans to sift through as they wait for a definitive answer on the development of "Barbie 2."
"Barbie" is now playing exclusively in theaters.