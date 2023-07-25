Barbie 2: Greta Gerwig Isn't Ready To Start Thinking About A Sequel

The social media sensation "Barbie" from director Greta Gerwig (who actually feared the film would sink her career) has finally driven its bubblegum pink convertible into theaters, and moviegoers can't get enough. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led feature is a favorite among general audiences and critics alike and is on track to make some serious cash at the box office throughout its time on the silver screen. Naturally, all of the hype and ensuing success has led many to speculate on the sequel potential of "Barbie," though Gerwig herself has admitted that she's not quite prepared to think about "Barbie 2" just yet.

Speaking with The New York Times, Gerwig addressed the likelihood of her taking on a "Barbie" sequel in the wake of the film's theatrical run. "At this moment, it's all I've got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did," she told the publication. She notes that she doesn't want to squash anyone else's dreams in regards to "Barbie 2," but for the time being, the hypothetical continuation isn't on her radar by any stretch.

While they're vastly different from Gerwig's feature, there are numerous other "Barbie" films for fans to check out as the wait for a potential "Barbie 2" begins.