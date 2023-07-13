Greta Gerwig Wants There To Be A Slew Of Barbie Sequels

It seems you can't swing a stick these days without hitting a cinematic universe. What hath the MCU wrought? A new, neon pink franchise now threatens the cinematic landscape, and this one has a certain, shall we say, Kenergy about it.

Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated "Barbie" hasn't quite hit theaters yet (grab your Barbenheimer tickets while you still can), but the director is already daydreaming about the film's future. In an interview with People, Gerwig said she hopes the project "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies." She continued, "There's a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land."

There is certainly enough material to support a Barbie universe. The upcoming film, which hits theaters July 21, follows Margot Robbie as the titular doll. While Barbie Land is ostensibly a paradise without aging, death, or cellulite, Robbie's Barbie begins to notice cracks in the facade, whether it's her newly flat feet or awareness of her own mortality. She then sets out on a mission to explore the real world, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) in tow.

But she isn't the only Barbie. The film is populated with a number of alternate Barbies, played by Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa, to name a few. There's also a small army of Kens, including Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. In other words, the potential for future Barbie stories is endless.