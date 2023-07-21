Barbie: What Matchbox 20 Song Do The Kens Sing & What Does It Mean?

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

"Barbie" is, by all standards, a completely bizarre movie. It takes pot-shots at the concept of the patriarchy, and it also features a bunch of lavish musical numbers; it's a movie about the depths of human emotion, and there's also a sequence where Ken (Ryan Gosling) flies around like a plastic toy after running face-first into ocean waves, which are also plastic. "Barbie" contains multitudes, and in one of its funniest and most absurd scenes, every single Ken in their Kendom sees fit to serenade their respective Barbies all at the same time. They all pick the exact same song. It's "Push" by Matchbox 20.

Remember 1996? So does writer-director Greta Gerwig, apparently — and based on the fact that she wrote personalized letters to several artists so that she could get their permission to use specific songs in 2017's "Lady Bird," the woman knows how to deploy a pitch-perfect needle drop. For every woman in history who's sat around while a guy plays guitar at her, this scene, where on-screen text specifies that Ken has been playing for over four hours, will hit hard. (Push hard, if you will.) So why is this song choice so funny for this scene, exactly — and what's the controversy behind it?