Why Oppenheimer Blew Us Away At The Box Office

This article contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's cautionary tale about the two-sided nature of technological advancement, scored rave reviews and made serious cash at the box office when it hit cineplexes in July 2023. According to Deadline, the film wrapped up its opening weekend with an $82.4 million domestic total. That is a massive number and double what some pundits were estimating. The international number was even higher, leading Nolan's epic biopic to a mammoth $180 million opening weekend worldwide, per Variety.

While impressive, these aren't unprecedented numbers, nor do they compare with the family-friendly film "Barbie," which dropped at the same time and pulled in nearly twice as much at the domestic box office on opening weekend. Nevertheless, there's no doubt that the success of Nolan's World War II/Cold War film is a serious achievement. Remember, we're talking about a three-hour, R-rated drama primarily focused on scientists in fedoras and lab coats. Heck, it doesn't even show the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, events that many viewers undoubtedly expected to see.

So, what is it that made a film this unique such a smash hit at the summer box office right out of the gate?