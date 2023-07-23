Barbie: Why Weird Barbie Looks So Familiar

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie has been the year's biggest hit so far, bringing in more than $150 million during its opening weekend run. The memorable cast of characters includes a parade of Barbie dolls, most of whom appear as flawless as they were when they first came out of the box. One exception is the doll known as "Weird Barbie," who has experienced quite a bit of overzealous play. As a result, Weird Barbie has a wild, multicolored punk haircut and magic marker lines on her face to go along with the colored blotches on her bright pink dress.

Weird Barbie is played by Kate McKinnon, who has dozens of film and television credits stretching back more than 20 years, most of them in the comedy genre. While Weird Barbie's look may appear haphazard to filmgoers, McKinnon told People that her character's unique appearance actually took a bit of forethought to pull off. "A lot of discussions went into the placement of like, 'Where does the marker go on your face?' and 'What is the shape of the squiggle?' and 'How chopped is the hair?'" McKinnon said.

"It's based on the Barbie that I think we all had where you'd cut the hair off and burn the clothes and draw on it," she continued.

McKinnon has proven herself to be a master of the comedy genre over the years and her appearance in "Barbie" is no exception. If you're still wondering where you may have been her before, we've got you covered. Here's a look at where you may have been McKinnon before.