Barbie: Why Some Fans Are Bashing The Film's Take On Ken & The Patriarchy

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie was never going to arrive quietly. Its marketing campaign has basically dominated the collective consciousness as the world waited for the film to actually hit theaters — and when it did, it sparked controversy over the fact that Gerwig committed the crime of making an audaciously feminist movie based on a doll for little girls. Fox News declared that the movie is "anti-man," and Senator Ted Cruz threw a fit over the fact that a fake map in the movie depicted a disputed section of the South China Sea, in his opinion. (As other publications already have, it's worth noting here that the map also says England and Asia are right next to each other, and at least one country is wearing a crown.)

All of this is to say that, in the wake of a movie where Margot Robbie's Barbie has to topple a mutinous, hastily-formed patriarchy led by Ken (Ryan Gosling), men are not okay. They're pretty mad about the whole thing, actually. Specifically, they're mad about a funny movie about a toy crafted by one of the best filmmakers working today. Over on Reddit, some fans took issue with Gerwig's vision of Barbie on an official discussion thread; as u/agysykedyke wrote, "Comedy was pretty good and Ryan Gosling carried hard, however the message feels extremely confused here. The film very obviously tries to express topics such as feminism, patriarchy, power, and gender roles, however I feel like the way these themes are addressed is strange."