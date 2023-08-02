Why Barbie And Ken's Namesakes Make Their Relationship A Little Awkward

For over six decades, few toy couples have matched the iconography of Barbie and Ken, as the monumental success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has proven. But while their life in plastic has birthed one of the most beloved fictional pairings out there, the origin behind their names might make their relationship a little less fantastic.

Ruth Handler released the Barbie doll in 1959. Following the doll's runaway success, Ken was created in 1961 after customers began to demand a mate for Barbie. Although the playthings were always intended to be a romantic pair, the individuals who inspired their names shared a very different relationship. Both Barbie and Ken were named after Handler's children, Barbara and Kenneth respectively. You read that right– the namesake of the world's most well-known plastic partners were brother and sister in real life.

As meta and self-aware as Gerwig's "Barbie" got, it's surprising that the film's creative team didn't include this factoid, which would have drawn a quirky connection between "Barbie" and "Star Wars." Who knew that Barbie and Ken shared so much in common with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), who were initially unaware that they were siblings?

Ultimately, it's nothing worth getting too squeamish about. At the end of the day, the only thing Barbie and Ken share with Handler's kids are their names alone and neither character was intended or should be seen as a definite representation of the sibling relationship. If this connection still makes you feel weird, however, you can stay rest assured that Barbie and Ken's bond will only go so far.