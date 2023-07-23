Things Only Adults Notice In Barbie

When the "Barbie" movie was announced back in 2019, moviegoing audiences probably assumed that the story of America's most famous doll would be aimed squarely at the demographic that plays with them: little kids. But with indie darling Greta Gerwig signed on as co-writer and director, "Barbie" was always going to be more than a candy-colored cash grab. The release of a high-concept teaser followed by a cheeky official trailer were strong indications that "Barbie" had more on its mind than product placement and placating the 12 and under crowd. And judging by the extremely effective viral marketing campaign, Gerwig's film was, first and foremost, targeting the demographic of women who grew up with Barbies and who, perhaps, now had children of their own.

Indeed, the plot of "Barbie" largely revolves around an X-lenniel mom who's struggling to connect with her Gen Z daughter. Though contemporaries of teenage Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) will surely enjoy "Barbie," and while even younger kids can see it, the movie will be most appreciated by cohorts of America Ferrara's Gloria. That's because Gerwig's take on "Barbie" is thematically and tonally ambitious, and full of Easter eggs and references that only viewers of a certain age will catch. Unlike the savviest kids movies that pack in enough jokes to amuse the grown-ups, "Barbie" is a subversive and campy yet earnest parable that's unapologetically for adult women, with fun elements that will hold their daughters' attention. These are the things about "Barbie" that make the movie work on an entirely different level for the Glorias of the world.