Comic Con 2023's Biggest Announcements From Marvel, DC & The Superhero World

Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, and with it plenty of exciting and surprising announcements from the world of pop culture. With the current writers and actors' strike affecting Hollywood, those on the picket lines didn't appear at the event to promote their shows or movies, which led the con to return to its roots. As a result, much of the event's biggest news focused on comic books, a refreshing change of pace for those who have watched SDCC go from a comic-focused celebration to a way for big film companies to announce the next blockbuster movie in grandiose fashion.

Marvel Comics, DC Comics, BOOM! Studios, and Skybound Comics were among the many publishers and imprints to share details about what they have in the works for the coming year, with big events, new characters, and storylines being teased across the comic book medium. Additionally, there were several noteworthy announcements regarding comic book-adjacent properties in the world of animation and video games, with several new adaptations being shared with fans during the five-day celebration. From "Invincible" announcing a Atom Eve video game and special, a new Punisher stalking the Marvel Universe, and a crossover between the Justice League, King Kong, and Godzilla coming to DC Comics among the highlights, despite the lack of big movie announcements from the film world, there was plenty to get excited about. Here are the biggest comics-related announcements of the week.