Marvel's New Punisher: Everything You Need To Know (So Far)
In "Punisher #12," which came out in May, Doctor Strange utters, "The Punisher is no more." It was the culmination of the 12-part "King of Killers" storyline where Frank Castle, who's long donned the mantle of Punisher, became the High Slayer of the Hand, causing him to become charged with supernatural powers. It ends with his figurative death, which is always a nebulous concept in comics. It's revealed that Frank has been transported to the realm known as Weirdworld, where he goes by "Frank" instead of "Punisher."
But as with many superheroes, the moniker is a symbol someone else can adopt. And while Frank Castle is out of commission for the time being, it seems someone else is set to take his place. During the "MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, several projects were teased, including the forthcoming "Punisher #1." The panel was led by Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Nick Lowe, touching upon the near futures of various heroes, like Moon Knight and Hulk.
For many, the most intriguing tidbit came in the form of Punisher's new identity, and it likely wasn't what many expected. While many Marvel readers probably anticipated a pre-existing character to wear the skull outfit, it's an entirely new character who will lead the series.
Joe Garrison is the new Punisher
Just looking at the cover art from Rod Reis ("Moon Knight: City of the Dead," "Dark Web: X-Men") for the upcoming "Punisher" storyline, you'd be forgiven for assuming Eminem would be taking over killing duties for Frank Castle. In actuality, the new Punisher is retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent Joe Garrison. While Marvel teased the question, "Who is the Punisher?" prior to the SDCC panel, the question now becomes, "Who is Joe Garrison?"
He's an original character who will don the Punisher mantle going forward. Marvel teases that he's being brought back into the forefront after his violent past reemerges. But there are many questions still to be answered for Joe Garrison, such as why he ultimately seeks vengeance. Another interesting aspect to glean from this character is his high-tech suit and weaponry. Could he hail from the future? "Punisher" writer David Pepose ("Savage Avengers," "Hulk") has dealt with future-prone Marvel stories before, like the Savage Avengers traveling to the year 2099. Perhaps he comes from a far-off year to replace Frank Castle while he's gone.
In a press release from Marvel, Pepose discussed what he hoped to accomplish with this new series, "I asked myself 'How do we build a bigger table? And how do we invite as many readers as possible?' For existing fans of the Punisher and for new fans, this is a story that's not going to sacrifice any of the attitude, any of the action, and we are not letting the pedal off the metal."
It marks a new era for the Punisher with a new series written by Pepose with art from Dave Wachter ("X-Men Legends," "Planet of the Apes"). "Punisher #1" will be available for sale on November 8.