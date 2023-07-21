Marvel's New Punisher: Everything You Need To Know (So Far)

In "Punisher #12," which came out in May, Doctor Strange utters, "The Punisher is no more." It was the culmination of the 12-part "King of Killers" storyline where Frank Castle, who's long donned the mantle of Punisher, became the High Slayer of the Hand, causing him to become charged with supernatural powers. It ends with his figurative death, which is always a nebulous concept in comics. It's revealed that Frank has been transported to the realm known as Weirdworld, where he goes by "Frank" instead of "Punisher."

But as with many superheroes, the moniker is a symbol someone else can adopt. And while Frank Castle is out of commission for the time being, it seems someone else is set to take his place. During the "MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, several projects were teased, including the forthcoming "Punisher #1." The panel was led by Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Nick Lowe, touching upon the near futures of various heroes, like Moon Knight and Hulk.

For many, the most intriguing tidbit came in the form of Punisher's new identity, and it likely wasn't what many expected. While many Marvel readers probably anticipated a pre-existing character to wear the skull outfit, it's an entirely new character who will lead the series.