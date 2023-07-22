Invincible Drops Surprise Atom Eve Episode Ahead Of S2 - Here's Where To Watch It
"Invincible" Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on November 3, which still feels like a long time away for fans of Robert Kirkman's violent superhero series. However, the folks over at Amazon Prime Video have just released a standalone episode dedicated to Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) that will hopefully keep viewers satisfied between now and the upcoming season. Viewers can watch it on the streaming service right now.
The new episode is a prequel story that explores Atom Eve's backstory. The special delves into the character's history and reveals how she received her superpowers in a government label. Elsewhere, the story digs into the character's upbringing, ultimately revealing what led to her becoming a hero, as opposed to a government weapon. Naturally, a few villains also make an appearance and get into scraps with the aspiring superhero.
The special 50-minute "Invincible" episode is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Furthermore, the streaming giant has released an action-packed trailer that touches on some of its storylines and showcases some impressive fight sequences.
Invincible's Atom Eve episode chronicles the rise of a hero
The trailer for Atom Eve's special episode touches on several ideas that are prevalent in superhero stories. For example, the character must come to grips with her powers and she showcases an idealistic sense of wonder, which leads to her confronting bad guys and acting unstoppable. It isn't all fun and games, however, as Eve's adoptive parents just want her to be like regular girls. Fortunately, the scientist who saved her from the lab shows up to offer some guidance, knowing that she's nothing like other kids.
Of course, with this being an episode of "Invincible," there is also lots of bloodletting on display. Atom Eve isn't afraid to get her hands dirty, and the special depicts her tearing her opponents to shreds and throwing them into walls. There is plenty of action to enjoy, and it certainly packs a punch. "I'm a government-designed super weapon. I'm a freaking badass," Eve says in the trailer, summing up her combat prowess in a nutshell.
"Invincible" Season 2 can't come soon enough. That said, the special episode should go a long way in creating more hype and anticipation for it.