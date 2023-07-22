Invincible Drops Surprise Atom Eve Episode Ahead Of S2 - Here's Where To Watch It

"Invincible" Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on November 3, which still feels like a long time away for fans of Robert Kirkman's violent superhero series. However, the folks over at Amazon Prime Video have just released a standalone episode dedicated to Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) that will hopefully keep viewers satisfied between now and the upcoming season. Viewers can watch it on the streaming service right now.

The new episode is a prequel story that explores Atom Eve's backstory. The special delves into the character's history and reveals how she received her superpowers in a government label. Elsewhere, the story digs into the character's upbringing, ultimately revealing what led to her becoming a hero, as opposed to a government weapon. Naturally, a few villains also make an appearance and get into scraps with the aspiring superhero.

The special 50-minute "Invincible" episode is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Furthermore, the streaming giant has released an action-packed trailer that touches on some of its storylines and showcases some impressive fight sequences.